American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $24.07. American International Group shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 8,940,101 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,475,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

