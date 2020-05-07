American States Water’s (AWR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 537.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 50,237 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.