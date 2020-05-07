American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran Sells 1,154 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $237.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.55. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

