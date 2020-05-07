AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 640.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AMETEK by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

