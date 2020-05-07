Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 17,503 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 17,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $198,308.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.