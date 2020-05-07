Analysts Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 298,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 555,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,402,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

