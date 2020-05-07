Analyzing Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) & Level One Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LEVL)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Valley Ban and Level One Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A Level One Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Level One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.63 $16.11 million $2.11 8.44

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A Level One Bancorp 18.73% 10.99% 1.20%

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats Blue Valley Ban on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

