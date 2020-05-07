Analyzing Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) & Leafbuyer Technologies (NYSE:LBUY)

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping -1.61% 1.09% 0.60% Leafbuyer Technologies -299.52% -359.33% -139.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.76 -$9.31 million $0.36 30.22 Leafbuyer Technologies $1.79 million 3.69 -$6.55 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond S Shipping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Diamond S Shipping and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 68.20%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

