Analyzing Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Talos Energy (NASDAQ:TALO)

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Petroleum and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.57%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18 Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.62 $58.73 million $3.56 3.00

Ultra Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11% Talos Energy 6.33% 19.16% 7.59%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Ultra Petroleum on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.