Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

ANDE stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.85. Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Andersons by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

