Andrew S. Davis Sells 13,270 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $544,468.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,829.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -29.52. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($20.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

