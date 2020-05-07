Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) CEO Paul M. Rady Sells 18,000,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,584,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,922,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

