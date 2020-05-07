Anthony J. Wood Sells 35,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $4,023,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ROKU stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.