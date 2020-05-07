ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Royal Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:RY) Head to Head Comparison

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANZ and Royal Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $31.91 billion 0.96 $4.19 billion $1.98 5.37 Royal Bank of Canada $50.86 billion 1.67 $9.68 billion $6.69 8.94

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than ANZ. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 19.36% 17.32% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

ANZ has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ANZ and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 2 1 0 2.33 Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 5 0 2.44

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $102.83, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than ANZ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ANZ pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats ANZ on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade products and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. In addition, this segment offers international financing and trade promotion services through branches, automated teller machines, and online and mobile banking. The company's Wealth Management provides investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. Its Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. The company's Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. Its Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

