Arch Capital Group’s (ACGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

