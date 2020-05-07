Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.89% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,177. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

