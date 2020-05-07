Ardelyx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,742% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 160,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,161. The company has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.