Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $422,740.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00.

ANET stock opened at $208.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

