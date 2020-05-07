Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $103.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

