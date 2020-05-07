ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 95,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.77.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

