Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

