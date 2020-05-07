AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $185,734.94 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $185,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 528,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,181.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

