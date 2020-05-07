ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.03.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

