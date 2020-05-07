Athene (ATH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATH opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

