ATLANTIA SPA/ADR’s (ATASY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATASY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $7.24 on Monday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

