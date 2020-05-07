ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.