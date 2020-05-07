AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

ATRC opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 55.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

