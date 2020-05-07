AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

