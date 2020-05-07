AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

