AudioCodes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,892 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,713% compared to the average volume of 325 put options.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,087. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $974.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

