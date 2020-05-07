Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €50.98 ($59.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.49. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

