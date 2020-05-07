AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

