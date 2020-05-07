Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $22,201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 931.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $502,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 188.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

