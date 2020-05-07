Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

