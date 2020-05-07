Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $598,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

