Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,137,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,727.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.