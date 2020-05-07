Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Avid Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

