Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.95-2.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVA stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

