Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $746.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

