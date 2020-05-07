Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano Sells 1,644 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $158,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $446,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,122.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

