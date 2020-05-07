Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $258.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.78.

NYSE:RNG opened at $245.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $256.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,065,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

