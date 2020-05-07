Barclays Begins Coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YMAB. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

YMAB stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,880 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,194,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 394,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

