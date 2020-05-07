Barclays Increases Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 1,580

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diploma to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,611.88 ($21.20).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.22) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,789.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

