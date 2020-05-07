Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered Barclays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164.38 ($2.16).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 100.86 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.33. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

In other news, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.