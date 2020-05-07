Barclays Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.97 ($58.10).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded down €2.48 ($2.88) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €35.00 ($40.70). 693,866 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.50.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

