Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 30.17 ($0.40) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.37. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

