Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 420 ($5.52). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective (down from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 502.33 ($6.61).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 401.95 ($5.29) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

In other news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610 in the last three months.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

