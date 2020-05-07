Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 6,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.