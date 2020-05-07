Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.00%.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 98,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

