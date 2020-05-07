Barton Investment Management Sells 4,652 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barton Investment Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

